2 Killed, 3 Injured In Rajanpur Area
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 09:39 PM
At least two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in two groups fighting incident that occurred near Rojhan Indus Highway area of Rajanpur district of Punjab, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) At least two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in two groups fighting incident that occurred near Rojhan Indus Highway area of Rajanpur district of Punjab, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.
According to details, two groups attacked on each other for settling a petty issue near Rojhan Indus Highway area.
During conflict, two people were reportedly killed while three others sustained injuries in the same incident.
The police team after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif6 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth6 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..6 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week6 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful6 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik6 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar7 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..7 hours ago