2 Killed, 3 Injured In Rajanpur Area

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 09:39 PM

2 killed, 3 injured in Rajanpur area

At least two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in two groups fighting incident that occurred near Rojhan Indus Highway area of Rajanpur district of Punjab, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday

At least two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in two groups fighting incident that occurred near Rojhan Indus Highway area of Rajanpur district of Punjab, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, two groups attacked on each other for settling a petty issue near Rojhan Indus Highway area.

During conflict, two people were reportedly killed while three others sustained injuries in the same incident.

The police team after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

