2 killed, 3 injured in road accident

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries when a tourist's car plunged into a 900 feet deep gorge near Jungle Hotel Nathiagali.

According to the Rescue-1122 sources, the medical and disaster team after a struggle of two hours recovered the injured from the gorge while the bodies were recovered after four hours owing to the depth and continuous rain.

Two tourist Shah Faisal and Kishor Khan residents of Charsadda died on the spot while Zubair Khan, Naveed Khan and Omer Khan sustained injuries and were shiftedto DHQ hospital Abbottabad where doctors declared Zubair Khan critical and were referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).