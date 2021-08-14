UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

2 killed, 3 injured in road accident

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries when a tourist's car plunged into a 900 feet deep gorge near Jungle Hotel Nathiagali.

According to the Rescue-1122 sources, the medical and disaster team after a struggle of two hours recovered the injured from the gorge while the bodies were recovered after four hours owing to the depth and continuous rain.

Two tourist Shah Faisal and Kishor Khan residents of Charsadda died on the spot while Zubair Khan, Naveed Khan and Omer Khan sustained injuries and were shiftedto DHQ hospital Abbottabad where doctors declared Zubair Khan critical and were referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

Related Topics

Injured Abbottabad Hotel Car Died Charsadda Shah Faisal From

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

43 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

44 minutes ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

44 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

44 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

44 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.