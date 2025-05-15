2 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Two persons were killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a trailer hit a rickshaw near Truck Stand on Jhang Road.
As a result, two people including Nadeem Nazir resident of Rasheed Abad Jhang Road and an unknown man received serious injuries and died on the spot while the Rescue 1122 shifted three others including Musa Javaid resident of Partab Nagar, Ahsan Shafiq and Arshad residents of Chak No.66-JB Dhandra to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition after providing them first aid.
The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
