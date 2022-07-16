UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 3 Injured Over Old Enmity

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 07:07 PM

2 killed, 3 injured over old enmity

Two persons were killed while three others sustained critical injuries during the exchange of fire between two rival groups in village Khari Kamar, police said on Saturday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while three others sustained critical injuries during the exchange of fire between two rival groups in village Khari Kamar, police said on Saturday.

According to details, two rival groups started firing on each other early in the morning killing two persons on the spot in the limits of tehsil Wari.

The police and the staff of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital at Khar after providing them first aid.

The reason behind the brutal killing was ascertained to be an old enmity; however, further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Progress Wari

Recent Stories

Ashrafi says Saudi leadership, Muslim Ummah same p ..

Ashrafi says Saudi leadership, Muslim Ummah same page on Palestine issue

1 minute ago
 Classical music festival opens at Alhamra

Classical music festival opens at Alhamra

1 minute ago
 Officers transferred, posted in ACE

Officers transferred, posted in ACE

1 minute ago
 17 more tested positives with fatal coronavirus in ..

17 more tested positives with fatal coronavirus in RWP

1 minute ago
 Bid to smuggle wheat foiled; 400 bags confiscated

Bid to smuggle wheat foiled; 400 bags confiscated

5 minutes ago
 Indian troops committing systematic HR abuses in I ..

Indian troops committing systematic HR abuses in IIOJK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.