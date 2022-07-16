2 killed, 3 injured over old enmity

Two persons were killed while three others sustained critical injuries during the exchange of fire between two rival groups in village Khari Kamar, police said on Saturday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while three others sustained critical injuries during the exchange of fire between two rival groups in village Khari Kamar, police said on Saturday.

According to details, two rival groups started firing on each other early in the morning killing two persons on the spot in the limits of tehsil Wari.

The police and the staff of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital at Khar after providing them first aid.

The reason behind the brutal killing was ascertained to be an old enmity; however, further investigation was in progress.