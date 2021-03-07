2 killed, 4 injured in different road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and four others were injured in two different road accidents in various parts of Attock on Sunday.

Police said a speedy dumper hit a passenger van on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road near Faisal town.

In result a passenger identified as Rehat Gull, 30 died while three others identified as Umer Sultan,Umer Gull and Touqeer Hussain sustained injuries.

In another incident, a 45 years old man identified as Mohammad Yousaf died when a speedy Suzuki pick up hit him on Kohat road near Nikka Kallan in limits of Pindigheab Police station.

Police registered cases and started investigation.