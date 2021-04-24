UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 04:05 PM

2 killed, 4 injured in road accidents

Two persons were killed while four others sustained multiple injuries in different road accidents during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed while four others sustained multiple injuries in different road accidents during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that Noman (20) was killed while pillion rider Abu Bakar (31) sustained injuries when a rashly driven van hit their motorcycle at Jhang Road near Adda 70-JB.

The injured were shifted to hospital in precarious condition.

In another accident, Waseem (28) was killed while his wife Shabnum (30) and his son Zeeshan (6) and daughter Rabia (3) sustained injuries when a trailer collided with their car at Jhang Road near Adda Sohal.

The injured were shifted to hospital in precarious condition.

Thikriwala police were investigating.

