2 killed, 4 injured in road accidents

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and four others injured in two different road accidents, here on Tuesday.

In the first accident, Muhammad Usman was travelling on Multan Road, along with his relative Ali Shah of Arifwala, after attending a marriage ceremony in Pakpattan. In an attempt to save a motorcyclist, who came on the road suddenly, Usman lost control on his vehicle and collided with a roadside tree. As a result , Usman died on-the-spot while Ali Shah was injured seriously.

The police shifted the injured and the body to DHQ Hospital Pakpattan.

In another road accident, a 14-year-old motorcyclist Muhammad Kashif died in a road accident near Chak Bahiwal bridge on Sahiwal Road. His three sisters -- 20-year-old Rabia Bibi,18-year-old Jaweria Bibi and 12-year-old Sobia Bibi -- were injured seriously. They were shifted to DHQ Hospital Pakpattan in critical condition. From there, they were referred to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal due to their serious condition.