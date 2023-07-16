Open Menu

2 Killed, 4 Injured In Roof Collapse Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed while four others sustained multiple injuries in separate roof collapse incidents due to rain in and around the city.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that an old and redundant roof of a power loom caved in due to rain near al-Shafa Hospital on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, 28-year-old Yaqoob received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas, 37-year-old Asif and 16-year-old Mehboob sustained multiple injuries and they were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Amir died on the spot while his two kids 4-year-old Ahmad and 3-year-old Ramzan suffered injuries when roof of their house collapsed due to rain in 17th Risala village.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital where their conditionwas stated to be critical.

