2 Killed, 4 Injured In Separate Accidents In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) Two people were killed and four others injured in separate accidents in Wan Bhachran and City police limits.

Police sources said Saturday that a loaded Mazda was moving on Kala Bagh road when the vehicle turned over while saving a motorcyclist near Maharwala.

As a result a laborer Zafar of Muzaffarpur Shumali died on the spot while four others -- Ghulam Dastgir, Ghulam Muhammad, Sami Ullah and Sher Abbas received injuries.Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

In another accident, a car hit to death a motorcyclist Abdul Rasheed of Chak 9/TDA near Chungi No. 5 Sargodha and fled.

Police have registered separate cases.

