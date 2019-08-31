2 killed, 4 injured in separate accidents in Sargodha

Two people were killed and four others injured in separate accidents in Wan Bhachran and City police limits

Police sources said Saturday that a loaded Mazda was moving on Kala Bagh road when the vehicle turned over while saving a motorcyclist near Maharwala.

As a result a laborer Zafar of Muzaffarpur Shumali died on the spot while four others -- Ghulam Dastgir, Ghulam Muhammad, Sami Ullah and Sher Abbas received injuries.Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

In another accident, a car hit to death a motorcyclist Abdul Rasheed of Chak 9/TDA near Chungi No. 5 Sargodha and fled.

Police have registered separate cases.