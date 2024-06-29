Open Menu

2 Killed, 4 Injured In Swat Van Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 12:00 AM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) At least two children were killed and four others sustained injuries in a van accident that occurred near Malam Jabba road of Swat District, tv channel and rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a van carrying passengers was crossing the Malam Jabba road when suddenly, it plunged into a deep ravine, resulted in killing of two children on the spot.

The four other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

