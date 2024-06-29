2 Killed, 4 Injured In Swat Van Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 12:00 AM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) At least two children were killed and four others sustained injuries in a van accident that occurred near Malam Jabba road of Swat District, tv channel and rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, a van carrying passengers was crossing the Malam Jabba road when suddenly, it plunged into a deep ravine, resulted in killing of two children on the spot.
The four other persons were also injured in the same incident.
The rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram
Body of drowned youth found from canal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious leaders pledge harmony, tolerance ahead of Muharram10 seconds ago
-
US House of Representatives' resolution has no legal status: Barrister Aqeel12 seconds ago
-
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay17 minutes ago
-
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle5 minutes ago
-
2 accused arrested in different cases20 minutes ago
-
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor5 minutes ago
-
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan5 minutes ago
-
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram5 minutes ago
-
Body of drowned youth found from canal25 minutes ago
-
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Sattar25 minutes ago
-
Munawar Soharwardy remembered on 20th death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher25 minutes ago