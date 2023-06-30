2 killed, 4 injured over rivalry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Two girls were shot dead while their mothers among four persons sustained injuries over a rivalry in the area of Khurarianwala police station here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a family was traveling in a car when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate firing on the four-wheeler near Al-Badar Marquee Khurarianwala on Karrianwala Road Bypass early in the morning.

As a result, Dua Ameer (8) and Mustafeera Imran (8) received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 team shifted Shezadi wife (40) of Ameer,her son Abdullah Ameer (5),Imran Bashir(46) and his wife Farkhanda Imran (45) to Rural Health Center Khurarianwala.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.