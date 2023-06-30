Open Menu

2 Killed, 4 Injured Over Rivalry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 11:20 AM

2 killed, 4 injured over rivalry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Two girls were shot dead while their mothers among four persons sustained injuries over a rivalry in the area of Khurarianwala police station here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a family was traveling in a car when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate firing on the four-wheeler near Al-Badar Marquee Khurarianwala on Karrianwala Road Bypass early in the morning.

As a result, Dua Ameer (8) and Mustafeera Imran (8) received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 team shifted Shezadi wife (40) of Ameer,her son Abdullah Ameer (5),Imran Bashir(46) and his wife Farkhanda Imran (45) to Rural Health Center Khurarianwala.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Police Station Road Car Died Wife Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

12 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

13 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

13 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

16 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

17 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

17 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan