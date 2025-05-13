2 killed, 5 injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A woman and a five-year old child were killed while seven children were injured in a road accident on the Indus Highway when a car hit a motorbike on which the deceased were riding.

According to the police, the incident happened on the highway near Thermal Power House.

Muhammad Ali and his family met with an accident when they were heading to Chawla village on his motorbike.

Besides the bike rider, Aasima Rashid Chandio, 2 years old Rashida Rashid Chandio, one year old Sajida Rashid Chandio and the unknown car driver were injured.

The police told that 6 persons including 3 children and as many adults were riding on that motorbike.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.