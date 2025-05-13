Open Menu

2 Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM

2 killed, 5 injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A woman and a five-year old child were killed while seven children were injured in a road accident on the Indus Highway when a car hit a motorbike on which the deceased were riding.

According to the police, the incident happened on the highway near Thermal Power House.

Muhammad Ali and his family met with an accident when they were heading to Chawla village on his motorbike.

Besides the bike rider, Aasima Rashid Chandio, 2 years old Rashida Rashid Chandio, one year old Sajida Rashid Chandio and the unknown car driver were injured.

The police told that 6 persons including 3 children and as many adults were riding on that motorbike.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

4 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

8 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

8 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

9 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

9 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

14 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan