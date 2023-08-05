2 killed, 5 injured in road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed and five others including two women sustained multiple injuries in different road accidents in Faisalabad on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said here on Saturday that a speeding motorcycle struck a divider near FIEDMC Industrial Area Sahianwala. As a result, 28-year-old Junaid Farooq of Chak No 122-RB Pindorian received serious injuries and died on-the-spot. Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the pillion rider, Saqlain Hameed (22), to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Chak Jhumra in a critical condition.

In another accident, 18-year-old Abu Bakar of Multan was killed while 50-year-old Azeem, 45-year-old Nadia, 25-year-old Ayesha and 15-year-old Yousuf received serious injuries when their speeding car fell down into a roadside ditch while travelling on Motorway (M-III) near Muridwala-Rajana Road.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injuries to Rural Health Center (RHC) Rajana whereas the body was handed over to the area police for investigation, he added.