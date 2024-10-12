Open Menu

2 Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Two persons were killed while 5 others sustained multiple injuries in different road accidents in Faisalabad during the last 12 hours.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding car hit a pedestrian and then struck against a road divider near Khalsa College Jaranwala Road as its driver was driving under influence of liquor.

As a result, car driver Muhammad Irfan Butt (25) son of Maqsood Ali resident of Mansoorabad received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted three victims including Abbas (30), Waseem Javaid (33) residents of Mansoorabad and Shafqat Ali (50) of Chak No.240-GB Jaranwala to hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Muhammad Akram of Chak No.580-GB fell down from the top of a running truck loaded with cement bags on Sitara Colony Road and was run down by the vehicle. As a result, Akram received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

In another accident, 23-year-old Nawaz Mukhtar resident of Samanabad and 23-year-old Shehbaz resident of Sir Syed Town sustained serious injuries when their speeding motorcycle fell down on Jhumra Road from the top of Tariqabad Flyover.

Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospital after providing them first aid while the police started an investigation after taking the bodies into custody, the spokesman added.

