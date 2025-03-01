2 killed, 5 injured in tractor trolley-truck collision in Faisalabad road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) At least two people, including a woman, were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a tractor trolley and a truck on the Sheikhupura Faisalabad road near Feroze Wattwan on Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, rescue sources said that the accident occurred due to the reckless driving and speeding of the tractor trolley, private news channel reported.

As a result of the collision, two people died on the spot, while five others were injured, rescue sources added.

Rescue officials said they reached the scene immediately and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident.