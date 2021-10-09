UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, 5 Injured Over Canal Water Dispute

Sat 09th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

2 killed, 5 injured over canal water dispute

RENALA KHURD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and five others sustained serious injuries in a firing incident in the limits of Chauchak police station, here on Saturday.

Police sources said that Yaqub and Haroon exchanged harsh words with Shafqat Nasrullah, Qadar, Azhar and others over canal water dispute in Chak 2-GD Bait-ul-Aam.

As a result of the dispute, Shafqat and his 19 accomplices shot dead Yaqub and Haroon on-the-spot, and shot at and injured five others. Later, the accused fled the scene.

Police reached the incident site on receiving information and took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

