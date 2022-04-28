2 killed, 6 injured in Jhelum road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :At least two people were killed and six others were injured in a collision between two speeding cars on Kala Gujran GT Road in Jhelum district of Punjab on Thursday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 officials said that the incident occurred due to overspeeding.

Police and rescue services rushed to the spot immediately and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital, private news channel reported.