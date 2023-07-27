2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

At least two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Kuli Karbla area of the Pishin district of Baluchistan, Levies and television channels reported on Thursday

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Kuli Karbla area of the Pishin district of Baluchistan, Levies and television channels reported on Thursday.

According to details, two groups opened fire on each other near the Kali Karbala area of the Pishin district, resulting in the killing of two persons on the spot.

The six other persons including a woman and child were also injured in the same incident. Levies force rushed to the site to shift the dead and injured to Quetta Civil Hospital. Further investigations are underway.