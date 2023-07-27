Open Menu

2 Killed, 6 Injured In Pishin Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:57 PM

2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

At least two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Kuli Karbla area of the Pishin district of Baluchistan, Levies and television channels reported on Thursday

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Kuli Karbla area of the Pishin district of Baluchistan, Levies and television channels reported on Thursday.

According to details, two groups opened fire on each other near the Kali Karbala area of the Pishin district, resulting in the killing of two persons on the spot.

The six other persons including a woman and child were also injured in the same incident. Levies force rushed to the site to shift the dead and injured to Quetta Civil Hospital. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Quetta Karbala Same Pishin SITE Women TV

Recent Stories

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt em ..

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt employees' salaries

6 minutes ago
 Three outlaws held

Three outlaws held

6 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hik ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hikes

3 minutes ago
 Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollutio ..

Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollution in Quetta

3 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congr ..

US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congress' Defense, National Securit ..

3 minutes ago
Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused ..

Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused With Water Amid Fears of Sink ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory An ..

Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory Anniversary in Korean War - Krem ..

3 minutes ago
 Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; annou ..

Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; announces significant relief for pi ..

9 minutes ago
 PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion i ..

PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion in Muharram-ul-Haram

10 minutes ago
 UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

10 minutes ago
 Flag march in Azad Jamm Kashmir

Flag march in Azad Jamm Kashmir

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan