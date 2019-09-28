2 killed, 8 injured as bus overturns in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people were killed and another eight injured in a road accident in Kotmomin police precincts on Saturday

Rescue sources said that a passenger bus travelling on Sargodha Road overturned due to rash driving near Kotmomin.

As a result two men died on-the-spot while eight others were injured.

Rescue sources said the deceased were identified as Wasiq Noor and Yasir Abbasi. They were residents of Parachanar and Peshawar (KP).

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Kotmomin. Police are looking into the matter.