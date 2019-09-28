UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Killed, 8 Injured As Bus Overturns In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:18 PM

2 killed, 8 injured as bus overturns in Sargodha

Two people were killed and another eight injured in a road accident in Kotmomin police precincts on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Two people were killed and another eight injured in a road accident in Kotmomin police precincts on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that a passenger bus travelling on Sargodha Road overturned due to rash driving near Kotmomin.

As a result two men died on-the-spot while eight others were injured.

Rescue sources said the deceased were identified as Wasiq Noor and Yasir Abbasi. They were residents of Parachanar and Peshawar (KP).

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Kotmomin. Police are looking into the matter.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Road Died Road Accident Sargodha

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister raised Kashmir issue at UNGA effect ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Gov't to Push Constitutional Development ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad expressed concern ov ..

3 minutes ago

Sialkot people hail Prime Minister's UNGA speech

17 minutes ago

100 new primary, 10 mobile schools to be set up in ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.