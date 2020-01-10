UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, 854 Injured In 805 Accidents In Punjab During Last 24 Hours

Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast two people were killed while 854 sustained injuries in 805 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Friday that out of total injured, 492 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas 362 minor injured were treated at the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 326 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 138 pedestrians and 392 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 225 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 205 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan with 66 RTCs and 67 victims.

According to the data 645 motorbikes, 95 auto rickshaws, 66 motorcars, 31 vans, 13 passenger buses, 13 trucks and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

