2 killed, 898 injured in 837 accidents in Punjab

At least two people were killed and 898 others sustained injuries in 837 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed and 898 others sustained injuries in 837 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 525 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 373 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122v on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 372 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 402 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 207 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 208 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 68 in Multan with 77 victims and at third Faisalabad with 65 accidents and 76 victims.

As many as 731 motorcycles, 115 rickshaws, 77 cars, 27 vans, seven buses, 27 trucks and 96 other types vehicles were involved in the traffic accidents.