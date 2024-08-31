Open Menu

2 Killed, 9 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 10:40 AM

2 killed, 9 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Two persons were killed while 9 others sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Thikriwala police station on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that a speedy mini loader carrying passengers to vegetable market collided with a tractor trolley loaded with timbers near Thikriwala on Jhang road.

As a result,Ghulam Mustafa (45) r/o Chak No.73-JB Jhapal and an unknown person (45) died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted 9 other victims to Allied Hospital-I after providing them first aid.

Among the injured included Imtiaz Riaz (24) r/o Chak No.201-JB Chiniot, Riaz Atta (38) r/o Chak No.201-JB, Mala Ismail (28) r/o Chak No.201-JB, Abdul Hafeez (30) r/ofNalka Adda Chiniot, Muhammad Nawaz (50) r/o Chak No.73-JB, Muhammad Raza (16) r/o Nalka Adda Chiniot,Muhammad Shafique (40) r/o Chak No.73-JB, Sajjad Sabir (26) r/o Nalka Adda and Muhammad Bilal (35) r/o Nalka Adda Chiniot, spokesman added.

