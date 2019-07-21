UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, 949 Injured In 821 Accidents In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed and 949 others sustained injuries in 821 road accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

As many as 579 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 370 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 366 drivers, 26 juvenile drivers, 147 pedestrians and 438 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 178 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 187 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and at third Multan with 62 accidents and 70 victims.

As many as 655 motorcycles, 124 rickshaws, 73 cars, 43 vans, 9 buses, 22 trucks and 117 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

