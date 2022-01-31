2 killed, 985 injured in 906 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :At least two people were killed while 985 sustained injuries in 906 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 573 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 412 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 408 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 106 pedestrians, and 473 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 66 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Gujranwala with 59 accidents and 67 victims.

As many as, 720 motorcycles, 110 rickshaws, 119 cars, 24 vans, six buses, 20 trucks and 85 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.