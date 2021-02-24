UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Killed After Passenger Van Rams Into Motorcycle, Rickshaw

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

2 killed after passenger van rams into motorcycle, rickshaw

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and one got minor injuries when a passenger van rammed into a motorcycle and a rickshaw on Sargodha Road in Faisalabad on early Wednesday.

According to the rescue sources, the auto-rickshaw and motorcycle were on their way when the van got out of control and rammed into both the vehicles, a private news channel reported.

As per reports, the van driver succeeded to flee the scene soon after the sad incident. Police was trying to find out the heirs of victims.

The auto-rickshaw driver who sustained injuries was out of danger now, local hospital doctors said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Driver Vehicles Road Sargodha Van Sad

Recent Stories

Local Press: IDEX spotlights UAE’s strategic imp ..

18 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 February 2021

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

10 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

11 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.