2 killed after passenger van rams into motorcycle, rickshaw

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and one got minor injuries when a passenger van rammed into a motorcycle and a rickshaw on Sargodha Road in Faisalabad on early Wednesday.

According to the rescue sources, the auto-rickshaw and motorcycle were on their way when the van got out of control and rammed into both the vehicles, a private news channel reported.

As per reports, the van driver succeeded to flee the scene soon after the sad incident. Police was trying to find out the heirs of victims.

The auto-rickshaw driver who sustained injuries was out of danger now, local hospital doctors said.