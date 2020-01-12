2 Killed After Vehicle Collides With Rickshaw In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons died on the spot in a mini truck, rickshaw collision in Faisalabad on Sunday afternoon due to over speeding.
Rescue officials said truck helper and rickshaw driver died on the spot as the mini-truck hit a bridge pillar after collision on Express Way near Faisalabad.
The truck driver managed to fled from the scene, a private news channelreported.
Rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted bodies to nearby hospital.