2 killed after vehicle collides with rickshaw in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons died on the spot in a mini truck, rickshaw collision in Faisalabad on Sunday afternoon due to over speeding.

Rescue officials said truck helper and rickshaw driver died on the spot as the mini-truck hit a bridge pillar after collision on Express Way near Faisalabad.

The truck driver managed to fled from the scene, a private news channelreported.

Rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted bodies to nearby hospital.