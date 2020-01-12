UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Killed After Vehicle Collides With Rickshaw In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

2 killed after vehicle collides with rickshaw in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons died on the spot in a mini truck, rickshaw collision in Faisalabad on Sunday afternoon due to over speeding.

Rescue officials said truck helper and rickshaw driver died on the spot as the mini-truck hit a bridge pillar after collision on Express Way near Faisalabad.

The truck driver managed to fled from the scene, a private news channelreported.

Rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted bodies to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Driver Died Sunday From Mini

Recent Stories

ADFD grants US$105m towards renewable energy proje ..

2 hours ago

Search on for 20 &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&#039 ..

2 hours ago

DMCC attracts 1,969 new companies to Dubai in 2019

2 hours ago

Natural gas is now 85% of Crescent Petroleum’s p ..

3 hours ago

ADNOC trading arms lease new office space at Al Ma ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.