2 Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:26 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Atleast two person died while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Liaquatpur after the collision between a semi-trailer and motorbike on Thursday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, two persons were killed when a speeding trailer rammed into a motorbike.

The deceased's bodies were subsequently moved to a nearby hospital, a private channel reported.

Following the incident, local police reached the site of the incident and arrested the driver of the trailer.

More Stories From Pakistan

