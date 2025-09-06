2 Killed As Motorcycle Collides With Trailer In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Two riders dead in tragic road accident occurred near Steel Town, Karachi on Saturday.
According to a private news channel, accident occurred when a speeding motorcycle collided head-on with a trailer, leaving both rider died on the spot.
Rescue officials said the motorcyclists were traveling from the opposite direction when the collision took place.
Police shifted the bodies to the hospital for identification, while the trailer driver has been taken into custody.
