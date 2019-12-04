UrduPoint.com
2 Killed As Speeding Bus Rams Into Auto-rickshaw Near Kot Addu

Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as two persons died on the spot while other one got serious injuries when a speeding bus hit the auto rickshaw near Kot Addu a tehsil in the Muzaffargarh District on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred near Tabbi Mochi Wala where an over speeding bus rammed into rickshaw which was carrying three people.

Two of them were dead at the spot while the third one got serious injuries, police rescue officials informed.

Police shifted the bodies and injured to RHC Sinanva hospital.

Meanwhile bus driver managed to escape the scene and Police registered the case against the bus driver and started investigation the matter.

