2 killed as trailer runs over rickshaw in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) At least two people were killed and three others sustained injured when a speeding trailer collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on Faisalabad-Jhang Road on Thursday morning.

According to the police, a rickshaw carrying five people was headed to Satwan Mile when the incident occurred, private news channel reported.

Nadeem was identified among the deceased, while Musa, Ahsan, and Arshad suffered serious injuries and received medical aid from rescue teams.

Rescue personnel shifted the deceased and injured individuals to Allied Hospital in Faisalabad.

However, the trailer driver fled the scene and police started investigation with searching the accused driver.