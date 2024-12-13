2 Killed at M-3 Motorway Crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people were died while another was seriously injured in a car crash on the M-3 motorway, on Friday

According to the Police, the accident happened while the car was traveling from Multan to Lahore.The victims were identified as 50-year-old Mohammad Nazaq Tayyab and 35-year-old Ibrahim.

Another passenger, Ahmed Hasan was seriously hurt and taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Toba Teg Singh along with the bodies of the deceased.

Rescue workers from Rescue 1122 responded to the scene. A rescue officer, Waheed Anwar found a large amount of cash, reportedly Rs1 crore (10 million rupees) in the car and turned it over to the motorway police. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

