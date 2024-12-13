Open Menu

2 Killed At M-3 Motorway Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 08:13 PM

2 Killed at M-3 Motorway Crash

Two people were died while another was seriously injured in a car crash on the M-3 motorway, on Friday

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Two people were died while another was seriously injured in a car crash on the M-3 motorway, on Friday.

According to the Police, the accident happened while the car was traveling from Multan to Lahore.The victims were identified as 50-year-old Mohammad Nazaq Tayyab and 35-year-old Ibrahim.

Another passenger, Ahmed Hasan was seriously hurt and taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Toba Teg Singh along with the bodies of the deceased.

Rescue workers from Rescue 1122 responded to the scene. A rescue officer, Waheed Anwar found a large amount of cash, reportedly Rs1 crore (10 million rupees) in the car and turned it over to the motorway police. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

APP/mzg/378

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Accident Injured Police Motorway Car Died Rescue 1122 From Million

Recent Stories

2 Killed at M-3 Motorway Crash

2 Killed at M-3 Motorway Crash

1 minute ago
 KSrelief stands by Pakistan, its people in thick a ..

KSrelief stands by Pakistan, its people in thick and thin: Saudi Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Rs 800,000 fine imposed in industrial units over p ..

Rs 800,000 fine imposed in industrial units over pollution

1 minute ago
 28 named in FIR after brawl outside court over lan ..

28 named in FIR after brawl outside court over land dispute

1 minute ago
 Commissioner launches tobacco free cycling rally

Commissioner launches tobacco free cycling rally

1 minute ago
 UoS extends spring admission application deadline

UoS extends spring admission application deadline

10 minutes ago
Chief Secy directs to eliminate illegal encroachme ..

Chief Secy directs to eliminate illegal encroachments on Auqaf land

10 minutes ago
 Two hacked to death over old enmity in Multan

Two hacked to death over old enmity in Multan

10 minutes ago
 Son kills father in Faislabad

Son kills father in Faislabad

10 minutes ago
 Punjab University sports gala kicks off

Punjab University sports gala kicks off

10 minutes ago
 Int'l Book Fair, Soul Festival highlight positive ..

Int'l Book Fair, Soul Festival highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor Karach ..

24 minutes ago
 Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks ..

Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks deal with Bank of Punjab

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan