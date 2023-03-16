2 killed, eight hurt as speeding truck overturned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and eight injured when a speeding truck overturned at Khurrianwala near Jaranwala on Thursday.

As per details, Rescue 1122 officials said that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the accident and claimed two lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials further said that immediately after the accident, police and rescue teams reached the spot and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.