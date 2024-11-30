Open Menu

2 Killed, Four Injured In Mini-truck Crash On Swabi-Rawalpindi Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 10:10 AM

2 killed, four injured in mini-truck crash on Swabi-Rawalpindi road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) At least two people were killed and four others injured when a mini-truck crashed due to a blown Tyre on the Swabi-Rawalpindi road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Spokesperson of Motorway police said a truck carrying six nomadic family members from Kalam to Pheran crashed in Swabi road, killing two people on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The spokesperson further added that the deceased and injured individuals were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hazro for medical attention.

