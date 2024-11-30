2 Killed, Four Injured In Mini-truck Crash On Swabi-Rawalpindi Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) At least two people were killed and four others injured when a mini-truck crashed due to a blown Tyre on the Swabi-Rawalpindi road in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Spokesperson of Motorway police said a truck carrying six nomadic family members from Kalam to Pheran crashed in Swabi road, killing two people on the spot, a private news channel reported.
The spokesperson further added that the deceased and injured individuals were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hazro for medical attention.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations
PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan2 minutes ago
-
Four lives lost in Azizabad house fire incident2 minutes ago
-
Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan12 minutes ago
-
IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely attendance of public serva ..9 hours ago
-
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers10 hours ago
-
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations10 hours ago
-
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day10 hours ago
-
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations10 hours ago
-
PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique10 hours ago
-
European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA10 hours ago
-
IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured personnel10 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review beautification of Shahra-e-Faisal10 hours ago