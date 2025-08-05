2 Killed In A Road Accident In Chishtian
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) At least two people were killed in a road accident on Tuesday near Gulzar Chowk in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar district.
According to rescue sources, the victims, identified as Muhammad Rafiq and Umar were riding a motorcycle that collided with a speeding dumper truck.
Rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene, shifting the bodies to the local hospital.
Eyewitnesses reported that the dumper driver fled the scene immediately after the accident and further investigation is underway
The police have taken swift action, initiating a thorough investigation and search operation to track down the dumper driver.
APP/mhg/378
