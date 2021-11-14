UrduPoint.com

2 Killed In A Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

2 killed in a road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Atleast two people were killed, several other got injured after a speedy passenger coach turned turtle overturned in Hub area of Quetta city on Sunday.

According to details, local police said that the ill-fated passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Quetta, when it turned turtle over near Bella, Hub, a private news channel reported.

As a result, two persons were dead and 10 others sustained serious injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Bella by the rescue teams.

