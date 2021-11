2 killed in bike-dumper collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Two men were killed in a collision between a bike and a dumper in Atta Shaheed police precincts on Friday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Farooq (36), a resident of Asianwala, was riding on a motorcycle along with his nephew Ansar Abbas (28) on Sargodha-Faisalabad Road when a dumper hit them near Chak No 103-SB, killing both on-the-spot.

Police have registered a case against the dumper driver.