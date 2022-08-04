2 killed in bike-dumper collision

Two teenager boys were killed when a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle at Sargodha-Mianwali Road, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Two teenager boys were killed when a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle at Sargodha-Mianwali Road, here on Thursday.

Police said that two students of a private college -- Muhammad Abdullah (18) and Rana Ali (17) were going to college on a bike when a dumper hit them from behind and fled away.

As a result, both died on-the-spot. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completing medicolegal formalities.

A case has been registered against the dumper driver.