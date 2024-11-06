2 Killed In Bike, Pick-up Collision In Tank
Published November 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Two persons were killed in a road accident happened in Khargi area of Tank on Wednesday.
According to details, the accident occurred in Khargi area of Tank where a pick-up hit a motorcycle.
As a result, two young men riding on the bike were died on the spot.
The local people shifted the bodies to Jandola hospital. The deceased were identified as Arshad son of Arif and Bilal son of Mehrban, residents of Shankhel.
