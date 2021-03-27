UrduPoint.com
2 Killed In Central Kurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 12:14 PM

2 killed in central Kurram

Two persons were killed when unknown assailants opened fire in Gaudar village of Central Kurram district, said police on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed when unknown assailants opened fire in Gaudar village of Central Kurram district, said police on Saturday.

According to the details, the killed persons were identified as Malik Mohib Hussain and Zahid Hussain Jan. The attackers managed to flee from the crime scene.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

