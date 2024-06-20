Open Menu

2 Killed In Dunyapur Bus–car Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 08:45 PM

2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

At least two people killed while another was critically injured when a speeding bus collided with a car coming from opposite side in Dunyapur, Lodhran District on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) At least two people killed while another was critically injured when a speeding bus collided with a car coming from opposite side in Dunyapur, Lodhran District on Thursday.

Rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted bodies and injured to the nearby hospital, while police started further investigation of the incident, a private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Lodhran SITE From

Recent Stories

Govt aims to transform entire education system of ..

Govt aims to transform entire education system of Pakistan: Dr. Khalid Maqbool S ..

12 seconds ago
 RPO for controlling crime rate in region

RPO for controlling crime rate in region

14 seconds ago
 Romania to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine

Romania to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine

2 seconds ago
 Winds, thunderstorm cause tripping at several feed ..

Winds, thunderstorm cause tripping at several feeders: IESCO Spokesperson

4 seconds ago
 KP Governor pays surprise visit to DIKhan Hospital

KP Governor pays surprise visit to DIKhan Hospital

5 seconds ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy sector to reduce e ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy sector to reduce electricity tariff: PM

7 seconds ago
SAU announces to establish new campus in Malir and ..

SAU announces to establish new campus in Malir and seed farm in Setharja

8 seconds ago
 High-level delegation led by Industries Minister t ..

High-level delegation led by Industries Minister to visit Turkmenistan from June ..

5 minutes ago
 Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets ..

Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financ ..

31 minutes ago
 Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 chil ..

Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 children of police employees

31 minutes ago
 415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP ..

415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

31 minutes ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan