2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) At least two people killed while another was critically injured when a speeding bus collided with a car coming from opposite side in Dunyapur, Lodhran District on Thursday.

Rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted bodies and injured to the nearby hospital, while police started further investigation of the incident, a private news channel reported.