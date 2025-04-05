Open Menu

2 Killed In Failed Robbery Attempt In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 11:20 PM

2 killed in failed robbery attempt in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Two dacoits were killed on Saturday night when an off-duty police constable foiled a robbery attempt at a hotel in Karachi’s Sachal Goth area.

According to police, Constable Ali Haider was off duty and having tea with friends at a roadside hotel when two armed men attempted to rob the premises. Haider, reacting swiftly, drew his weapon and engaged the suspects as they tried to flee, reported a private news channel.

Both suspects sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange and were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that weapons, looted items, and a motorcycle used by the suspects were recovered from the scene.

Senior police officials have praised the bravery and timely response of the constable, stating that his alertness helped prevent a potential tragedy and brought two repeat offenders to justice.

