UrduPoint.com

2 Killed In Head-on Collision Between Two Passenger Coaches In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

2 killed in head-on collision between two passenger coaches in Sukkur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :At least two passengers died and more than seventeen others were injured in a head-on collision between two coaches on National Highways at Rohri near Sukkur on early Tuesday morning.

According to a private news channel, a speeding passenger coach collided with another bus at the said area claiming two lives on the spot.

After the two coaches collided, the rescue workers rushed at the scene within no time and saved many lives, Rescue 1122 added.

Most of the injured were in critical condition and many were transferred to the hospital in Rohri where an emergency had been declared, rescue officials said.

