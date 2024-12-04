Open Menu

2 Killed In Karachi Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A high-speed bus ran over a motorcycle carrying two riders near Chamra Chowrangi, Karachi, here on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, a bus crushed two motorcycle-riding uncles, while two young boys miraculously survived, while the bus driver fled the scene.

Rescue sources told that the deceased were identified as Subhan and Moeez.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

According to the police, they are obtaining information about the driver responsible for the accident and the Mazda coach.

