2 killed in Nowshera over petty dispute

Two people were killed and one injured in firing incident emerged after a petty dispute in Pabbi town of Nowshera district, late on Tuesday night.

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and one injured in firing incident emerged after a petty dispute in Pabbi town of Nowshera district, late on Tuesday night.

The rescue team and Police reached the incident place after getting informed, a private news channel reported.

Meanwhile, the injured person was shifted to the nearby hospital.