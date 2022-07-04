UrduPoint.com

2 Killed In Quetta Roof Collapse Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Atleast two ill-fated women were killed in a roof collapse incident that took place near Sariab Mill road area, Quetta district of Baluchistan here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Atleast two ill-fated women were killed in a roof collapse incident that took place near Sariab Mill road area, Quetta district of Baluchistan here on Monday.

According to Rescue sources, a roof of poorly constructed house fell on two women who were living in slum area of Sariab Mill, Quetta district. As a result, the women died on the spot. The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure. The torrential rains played havoc as several houses at Kachi Abadi near Saddam Gate and Goharabad areas of Quetta district were reported to have collapsed due to poor construction.

The different teams are engaged in relief and rescue operation on the directives of the CM of Baluchistan.

Meanwhile, dozens of mud-walled houses were inundated as a result of torrential rains being reported in different parts of Baluchistan. Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Jabbar Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch were supervising the relief operation in Sariab Mill area after rains.

