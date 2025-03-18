2 Killed In Rival Groups Clash In Gujar Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Two persons were killed in a clash between two rival groups in the limits of Gujar Khan Police Station on Tuesday.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the two groups, who had an old enmity, started firing on one another. Resultantly, Rafiq and Qadeer, belonging to the rival sides, perished.
The bodies were shifted to the hospital, while the police cordoned off the crime scene for collecting evidence.
According to the initial investigation, the incident was a result of previous enmity.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and sought a report from Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directing immediate arrest of the accused.
