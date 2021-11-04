UrduPoint.com

2 Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

2 killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Two boys were killed in a road accident between a speeding tractor-trolley and a motorcycle at Gohadpur Road here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 15-year-old Danish and 12-year-old Daaim were on their way to school on a motorcycle when they were hit by a tractor-trolley. Both were killed on the spot. Rescuers-1122 shifted the bodies to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH).

