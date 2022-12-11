UrduPoint.com

2 Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2022 | 10:40 PM

2 killed in road accident

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Two brothers on a high-speed motorcycle at Akbar Road Okara Sunday lost their lives due to a road accident as they collided with a car, a private tv channel reported.

The rescue teams said that both the motorcycle riders were brothers.

One of the brothers died on the spot while the other succumbed to his wounds when he was being transferred to the hospital.

The corpses of both the deceased were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

