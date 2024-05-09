Open Menu

2 Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Two people were killed in a road accident on Thursday near Sector B-17 on GT Road in Islamabad.

According to police sources, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Sangjani police station when a speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the fatalities of both motorcyclists.

The Sangjani Police promptly responded to the accident, and the bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the civil hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the dumper fled the scene. Investigations were ongoing to ascertain the details of the accident and to apprehend the driver.

