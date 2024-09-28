Open Menu

2 Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM

2 killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A devastating road accident in Hanjarwal Pathak, Chunian Tehsil, left two people dead on the spot after a bus lost

control and rammed into their motorcycle early Saturday morning.

According to details, Rescue 1122, the bus was traveling at an excessive speed when it veered off its lane, colliding with the motorcycle and crushing the two riders beneath its wheels, a private news channel reported.

The police reached the spot and started a search for the bus driver, who had escaped after the accident.

Police officials said they had seized the bus and were investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Driver Road Accident Chunian Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

12 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

15 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

15 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

16 hours ago
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

16 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

16 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

16 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

17 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

18 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan