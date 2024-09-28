2 Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A devastating road accident in Hanjarwal Pathak, Chunian Tehsil, left two people dead on the spot after a bus lost
control and rammed into their motorcycle early Saturday morning.
According to details, Rescue 1122, the bus was traveling at an excessive speed when it veered off its lane, colliding with the motorcycle and crushing the two riders beneath its wheels, a private news channel reported.
The police reached the spot and started a search for the bus driver, who had escaped after the accident.
Police officials said they had seized the bus and were investigating the incident.
